Bruce Wade Neal of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 62, at his home, surrounded by his family and friends. Bruce was born in Tullahoma to the late Robert and Lilly Virginia Teague Neal. During his life, Bruce worked as the owner and operator of Bruce Neal Tractor Works. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Mike Neal; and one sister, Jeanette Huskey. Mr. Neal is survived by his loving wife, Ellen Hyde Neal; one brother, David Neal; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation for Mr. Neal will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00pm. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Father Stephen Klasek officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Bruce’s memory be made to The American Cancer Society- PO Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bruce Wade Neal
