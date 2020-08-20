Mr. Bruce Scott Marchetti, age 62, of Manchester, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Bruce was born on November 30, 1957, the son of the late René and Sandra Marchetti. He was a retired United States Air Force Vietnam Veteran. Bruce enjoyed gardening, traveling with his family, and fishing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, René and Sandra Marchetti. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Sherri Marchetti; one son, Bruce Marchetti, Jr. (Felicia); three daughters, Sarah Marchetti, Tracy Mulligan, and Michelle Holdridge; two brothers, René Marchetti and Craig Marchetti; one sister, Suzette Marchetti; ten grandchildren, Isiah, Kaden, Bella, Christian, Madison, Logan, Paisley, Jaxon, Ealynne, and Ashton.
