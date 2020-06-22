Manchester, Tennessee – Mr. Bruce Marlin Johnson II, 40, passed away
Saturday June 20, 2020 in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was born in Gadsden,
Alabama on November 3, 1979.
He attended the World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and worked
as a construction manager.
He is survived by his son, Jacob Johnson; daughter, Olivia Johnson both of
Murfreesboro; father, Bruce (Sherrie) Johnson, Manchester; mother, Pamela
K. Childers Lauder, Gadsden, AL; brother, Stephen Johnson, Franklin, TN;
sisters, Laura (Gregg) West, Manchester and Kim Johnson, Gadsden, AL.
Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon Friday in the Central Funeral Home
chapel with Minister Jerry Mayo and Gabe Phillips officiating with burial
to follow in the Fredonia Cemetery. Visitation: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Thursday
and 11:00 AM – 12:00 Noon Friday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester,
