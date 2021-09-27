Bruce Adams, age 65, of Taft, TN passed this life Saturday, September 25,
2021. He was born October 21, 1955 in McMinnville, TN to the late Henry
Adams and Martha (Haggard) Adams who survives him. Besides his father,
Bruce is preceded in death by his brother, Mark Adams. Bruce loved driving
his 18-wheeler, bass fishing, working on cars and watching his
grandchildren play.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday,
September 30th at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be
held at 1 p.m. in the chapel with interment following at Summitville
Cemetery.
Bruce is survived by his sons, Samuel Adams (Mariana) and Matt Adams
(Kelsey); grandchildren, Nick Adams, Raven Adams, Eli Adams and Rylan
Adams; great-granddaughter, Ruby Adams; mother, Martha Adams; sister,
Teresa Siniard (Winford); and the mother of his children, Mary Adams.
Online condolences may be made at davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
