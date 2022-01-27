Bridgette “Aunt B” Renee Wiser of Beech Grove passed this life on
Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at her residence at the age of 59. Funeral
services are scheduled at 2 PM on Monday, January 31 at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The
family will receive friends beginning at 12 Noon.
A native of Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Howard Austin and
Audie Ruth West Wiser. She was a caregiver to many of her family members
and friends. She loved taking care of people and was “the rock” of the
family. She also enjoyed listening to music and dancing. Her favorite
times were spent with her family and her dogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Terry,
Tommy and Jimmy Wiser and sister, Demetri Allen.
Bridgette is survived by her significant other, Glenn Espy of Beech Grove;
brother, Donnie Wiser of Beech Grove and sister, Bobbie Cox (Tommy) of Gnat
Hill.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers,
Diane and Amy and Special sister-in-law and best friend, Lucinda Depenhart
of Beech Grove.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.