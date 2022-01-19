Brenda Sarah Teague Jackson, age 69, of Tullahoma, Tennessee, died Tuesday,
January 18, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Harton Hospital. A celebration of life
service will be held at a later time.
She was born in Ellijay, Georgia, the daughter of the late Cecil Teague and
Lavern Sutton Teague. Her best loved job was counseling and helping others
though her job as a NAADAC Counselor at Buffalo Valley and was a member of
the Baptist faith. She enjoyed reading and writing poetry and will be
remembered as a kind and loving person by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson,
Jaden Davis and brothers, Jackie Teague and Jerald Teague. She is survived
by sons, Derek Teague (Jackson) of Tullahoma and Wade Dunn (Meredith) of
Birmingham, Alabama; daughter, Leslie Davis (Tony) of Goodlettsville,
Tennessee; grandchildren, Cody Davis, Olivia Davis, Dylan Dunn, Lily Dunn
and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Kinser of Ellijay, Georgia,
Lucy Teague of Asheville, North Carolina, Janette Cathey of Lewisburg,
Tennessee, Barbara Walters of Rutherfordton, North Carolina; brother,
Phillip Teague of Lewisburg and several nieces and nephews.
