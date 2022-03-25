Brenda MeChelle Lawson passed this life on March 23, 2022 at Vanderbilt
Harton at the age of 40. Graveside Services are scheduled for Monday, March
28 at 11 AM at Maplewood Cemetery. Elder Dennis Thompson will be
officiating.
Brenda was born on June 16, 1981 to Tony E. Lawson and Mary Jane Cherry
Lawson. She was a member of Canaan Baptist Church. Brenda enjoyed singing
and writing songs about God.
She is preceded in death by her father, Tony E. Lawson
Ms. Lawson is survived by her mother, Mary Jane Lawson; sister, Tonya
Lawson; friends, Mandy Contreras and Laurie Newton; her dog, Chester; five
aunts; three uncle and a host of cousins
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.