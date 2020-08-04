Brenda J. Worsham of Fayetteville, passed this life on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the age of 71. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00AM at Bevills Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Worsham was the daughter of the late Carl and Isbelle Ray Boren. She loved laughing with friends and family, as well as relaxing on her porch. She was also very close to her doggie companion, Bella.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Howard Worsham and daughter, Leslie Sapach.
She is survived by daughters, Lisa (Thomas) Posey and Lori (Lee) Jordan; brother, Robert (Trisha) Boren; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Brenda J. Worsham
