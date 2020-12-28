Manchester, Tennessee – Mrs. Brenda Gale Lockhart Farless, age 68, of
Tullahoma, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in
Murfreesboro, TN. Mrs. Farless was born in Hopkinsville, KY, to her late
father Don Robert Lockhart and mother Elizabeth Ann Cary Lockhart. She was
a printer at Wisco Envelope in Tullahoma and also a member of the Tullahoma
First Church of the Nazarene. Mrs. Farless loved her family and her
grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was fun-loving and was a sweet,
genuine person. Mrs. Farless loved everybody and was always willing to help
anyone in need. She found much joy in spoiling her dog Peyton. Mrs. Farless
was lovingly known by her grandchildren as “Gran Gran” and “Granny.” In
addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a son, Stacey Lee
Floyd. Mrs. Farless is survived by her husband of 24 years, Tony Farless;
mother, Elizabeth Lockhart; son, Brian (Dawn) McCall; daughter, Melissa
(Tim) Wilson; sisters, Patricia (Jeff) Stewart and Donna Foster;
grandchildren, Olivia, Matthew, Tori, Austin, Faith, Kael, Savannah,
Keegan, Michael, and Ava; great grandchildren, Hadlee, Brittion, Matthew,
and Kaycelinn. Family will receive friends on Monday, December 28, 2020,
from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 12 noon in the
chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bud Angus officiating. Burial will
follow in Fredonia Cemetery in Manchester. Central Funeral Home is serving
the family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com
