Brenda Farrar, 74, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at her home in Woodbury with her family by her side. She was born in Coffee Co., TN., the daughter of the late Carl and Helen Hickerson Farrar.
She is survived by her children, Brad (Gina) Beaty of Readyville, Beth (Doug) Dudash of Murfreesboro, Deanna (Ryan) Travis of Shelbyville and Kyle (Emily) Stembridge of Bradyville; grandchildren, Rachel Beels, Tristan (Kaitlyn) Solomon, Amaya Solomon, Victoria and Emily Beaty, Braxton Faulkner, Baylee Stembridge; great grandchildren, Haze, Oaklyn, Avanell and Kasen and siblings, Joan (Danny) Vythoulkas of Bradyville, Mark (Vicki) Farrar of Hendersonville, Steve Farrar of Huntsville and Gina (Ray) Prince of Estill Springs. Several nieces, nephews and lifelong friends also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Farrar.
A member of Woodbury Church of Christ, Brenda was retired from Wal-Mart where she was a sales associate. She enjoyed working in her flowers, watching sunsets, reading, bird watching and listening to music. She loved spending time with all her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, June 16, 2022 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Herb Alsup and Bro. Greg Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow in Blanton’s Chapel, Coffee Co, TN.
Visitation with her family will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 4 pm until 8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery %Woodbury Funeral Home, 615-563-2311. To leave condolences and memories for her family, please visit www.woodburyfuneralhome.net