Braston Keith Hodge, age 22 passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. He was born December 19, 1998 to Brian Keith
Hodge and the late Kimberly Shawn Holder Hodge in Winchester, TN. Braston loved motocross, any kind of car. He also loved being with children and playing with them. He was a very kind soul and loved everyone.
In addition to this mother, he is preceded in death by his grandfather, Bobby Holder.
Braston is survived by his wife, Faith Hawkersmith; 2 sons, Nash Hodge and
Keiston Hodge; 1 daughter, Mia Hodge; father, Brian Keith Hodge; brother,
Courtland Hodge; grandmother, Brenda Holder; cousins, Adam Hodge, Jenn
Hodge, Raine Hodge, Gemma Hodge and River Hodge. Visitation with the family
will be held Sunday, December 19 from 12noon until 2:00pm at Central
Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 2:00pm in the
Chapel of Central Funeral Home. Interment will take place in Rose Hill
Interment will take place in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Home is honored to serve the Hodge family.