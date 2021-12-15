Mr. Braston Keith Hodge, age 22 passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. He was born December 19, 1998 to Brian Keith Hodge and the late Kimberly Shawn Holder Hodge in Winchester, TN. Braston loved motocross and any kind of car. He was a great father and very kind. He will be greatly missed, especially by his children. He was a great friend and was able to put a smile on anyone’s face.
In addition to this mother, he is preceded in death by his grandfather, Bobby Holder.
Braston is survived by his wife, Faith Hawkersmith; 2 sons, Nash Hodge and Keiston Hodge; 1 daughter, Mia Hodge; father, Brian Keith Hodge; brother, Courtland Hodge; grandmother, Brenda Holder; cousins, Adam (Jenn) Hodge and their children, Raine, Gemma and River Hodge.
Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, December 19 from 12noon until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Central Funeral Home.
Interment will take place in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
A savings account has been set up at Trader’s Bank in Manchester in memory of Braston, in honor of his children, Keiston, Nash and Mia.
www.centralfuneralhome.com; 931-723-7774; Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hodge family.