Brantlee Alexander Stone of Shelbyville passed this life on Sunday, January
9, 2022 at his residence at the age of 4. Services are scheduled for
Friday, January 14 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family
will receive friends from 12-2 PM.
Brantlee was the son of Chenae Stone of Shelbyville and Christopher Prince
of Manchester. He loved being outdoors with his brothers and sisters,
playing basketball, baseball or football and riding his bike and scooter.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, John Prince and great grandmother,
Virginia Farless.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by brothers, Ayden Stone and
Timothy Prince and sisters, Desiree and Jaszzmyn Bailey; grandparents,
Marcia Funk of Shelbyville and Nina Prince of Decherd; great grandparents,
Roy Cheney (Patty) of Cowan and William and Hilda Prince of Tullahoma;
aunt, Tiffany Stone of Petersburg and uncles, Justin and Dustin Stone, both
of Shelbyville and Isaiah Prince of Decherd.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.