Brandon Jamaul McGee returned to his Heavenly father on Saturday October
10, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1999 to his birth parents Shawn McGee and
Charles Wilson Jr. He was raised by his adoptive parents, Vannelli Starks
and Christie Kimbril.
Brandon is remembered as a fine, joyful young man whose smile could light
up or change the whole mood of a room. His first priority was being a good
father and loved his family unconditionally. His heart was undeniable pure
and those who had the honor to know him were truly blessed by his presence.
He will greatly be missed by his family and friends. There is a hole in our
hearts and a void that only God can heal.
Brandon was blessed with a large and diverse family who genuinely love him
unconditionally. In addition to his adoptive parents and birth parents, he
is survived by his precious daughter Kayleigh, sisters Jada Wilson,
Jasmine, Kayla, and Lexi McGee. Brothers Jordon and Devlon McGee,
grandparents Paulette McGee, Mary Kimbril, Ernest and Rosie Mitchell,
Lawrence Wooten and Lim( Dawn) Tilford ,aunts and uncles Ann( Mark)
TeVrucht, Angela (Kevin) Ridner, Brad McGee, Velencia (Gary) Haile,
Charlotte Garrett, Makeba (Danny) Petty, Faith ( Quintin) Mitchell. He also
leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of loving
friends.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 4 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 – 4
on Sunday. The family has requested that anyone who is attending, please
wear a mask.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.