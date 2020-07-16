Brady Tyler Bell of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, July 13th, 2020
at the age of 24 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, July 17
th, 2020 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at
Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, July 16th
from 4 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Brady was the son of Todd Bell and Marcie Myers. Brady enjoyed playing
baseball as a child and loved anything outdoors. Deer and turkey hunting,
but fishing was his passion. He also loved reading and keeping a journal.
He enjoyed Harry Potter, yugioh, magic cards and Pokémon. He loved most all
kinds of music with the band 21 Pilots being his favorite. Most of all he
was determined to keep a promise to always look after his nephew, Rylan.
Brady was preceded in death by his sister, Kaylen Kochans, great
grandparents, Howard and Bernice (Granny) Frazier, W.J. and Evelyn Landers
and grandfather, Ronald Bell; Uncles, Mark and Greg Frazier. He is
survived by his parents, Todd Bell and Marcie Myers; sisters, Ally Bell,
Bryleigh Myers and Kelcie Drake; nephew, Rylan Kochans; grandparents,
Donald and Linda Frazier and Lynn Bell; uncles, Shane (Courtney) Frazier,
Mark (Margaret) Bell; Aunts, Tammy (Aaron) Jernigan and Cheryl Frazier;
brother-in-law, Charles Kochans and countless cousins and friends.
Due to COVID-19 the family has requested that anyone attending please
maintain social distancing and wear masks if possible.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.