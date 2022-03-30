Mr. Bradley “Brad” Keith McAfee, age 58, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Murfreesboro, TN, at Alive Hospice. Mr. McAfee was born in Manchester, TN, to his late father Ivan Willard McAfee and surviving mother Brenda Robertson McAfee. He was of the Church of Christ faith and was a minister and missionary. Mr. McAfee loved the Lord and studied the Bible all the time and knew it well. He enjoyed playing the guitar, golfing, and spending time with his dog, Brownie. Mr. McAfee also enjoyed watching Titans football as well as UT football. He loved and adored his grandchildren very much and enjoyed spending time with them. Mr. McAfee is survived by his wife of 5 years, Diana Keele Williams McAfee; son, Joshua (Kristen) McAfee; daughter, Rebecca (Mark) McAfee; mother, Brenda McAfee; brothers, Greg (Kim) McAfee and Carson (Anna) McAfee; grandchildren, Jude, Evelyn, and Emma; several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 11:00am in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alive Hospice, 1629 Williams Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com