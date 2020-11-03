Brad Dunivan of Petersburg, passed this life on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 46. Memorial Services were held by his loving family.
Mr. Dunivan was the son of William and Michelle Dunivan of Lincoln County. He was passionate about the medical field and was a Radiology Technician for many years. He also raised and showed Angus Cattle, enjoyed camping, cooking, and spending lots of time with his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his parents, William Thomas Dunivan and Michelle Lamkin Dunivan of Petersburg; brothers, William “Toby” Dunivan (Brandy) of Flintville and James Heath Dunivan of Petersburg; four nieces and nephews, Ryan, Gracie, Gus, and Eli Dunivan.
