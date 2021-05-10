Brack Smith, age 87, of Clarksville, TN went to his heavenly home on May 9,
2021. He died peacefully, surrounded by family, in his home. He was a
loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was born
November 29, 1933 in Corinth, MS to the late Willie Dee Smith and Mary
Smith. He graduated from Delta State College in Cleveland, MS and was a
veteran of the United States Army. He was previously a member of the
Clarksville Civitan Club where he served as President in 1990. He retired
from First Federal Savings and Loan Bank. He was a devoted member of First
Baptist Clarksville. He was an absolute sports fanatic, and especially
loved football and golf. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 61
years, Pat Smith; his daughters and their husbands, Valerie Mullins (Steve)
of Tullahoma, TN and Jill Hanley (Mike) of Midlothian, VA; and his dear
grandson, Brent, of Tullahoma, TN. In addition to his parents, he is
preceded in death by a brother Willie Dee Smith, Jr. of Corinth, MS. A
funeral service for Brack will be conducted on May 11, 2021 at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma, TN with immediate family in
attendance. Rev. Pat Van Dyke of First Baptist Clarksville will be
officiating. He will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in
Tullahoma, TN. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s favorite
charity or to First Baptist Clarksville
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.