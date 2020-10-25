Bobby Ray Langford of Hillsboro, passed this life on Friday, October 23,
2020 at his residence at the age of 80. No services are scheduled at this
time.
A native of Madison, TN, he was the son of the late Fletcher Hollis and
Mattie Sue Gregory Langford. He was a member of First Baptist Church of
Manchester and enjoyed raising game roosters, goats, cats and dogs. He had
lots of friends and made friends everywhere he went. He also enjoyed going
for rides.
He is survived by wife, Mary Jo Langford of Hillsboro; son, Jerry Langford
of Hillsboro; daughter, Mary Susan Nichols of Hillsboro; brother, Paul
Langford (Becky) of Hillsboro; sister, Francis Dowe Jones (Benny) of
Manchester and two grandchildren, Bryant Langford of Hillsboro and Brittany
Nichols of Hillsboro..
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested expressions of sympathy be
made to the Hospice of the Highland Rim, 110 E Lauderdale Street,
Tullahoma, TN 37388.
