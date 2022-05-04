Mr. Bobby Joe Wade, age 63, of Manchester, TN,
passed from this life on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mr. Wade was born in Dyersburg, TN, to his late parents Charles Wade Jr.
and Geneva Britt Wade. He worked in construction for most of his life. Mr.
Wade enjoyed spending time with this family, his children, and
grandchildren. He also enjoyed the outdoors, barbecuing, and four wheeling.
Mr. Wade loved to relax by mowing his lawn and enjoyed doing yard work. He
was a member of The Bible Church in Manchester, TN. In addition to his
parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Wade; sons, Dylan Wade
and Shane Brown; daughter, Michelle Brown; brothers, Ricky Wade and Danny
Wade; sister, Jenette Wade.
Mr. Wade is survived by a son, Ryan (Jessica) Wade; daughters, Shawna
(Justin) Wade, Shawnda (Koby) Howard, and Sonya Wade; brothers, Randy
(Theresa) Wade and Mike (Jerry) Wade; grandchildren, Nevaeh Howard and
Dylan Lowe.
Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 5:00pm
until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 2pm in the chapel of Central
Funeral Home with Vernon Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in Ragsdale
Cemetery in Manchester, TN.
Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wade family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com