Mr. Bobby Joe Sherrill, age 81, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in Manchester, TN.
Mr. Sherrill was born in Manchester, TN, to his late parents Alton Joe
Sherrill and Elizabeth Thurmon Sherrill. He loved tending to his garden and
also loved everything to do with farming. Mr. Sherrill was a member of the
Beans Creek Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded
in death by a brother, Homer Sherrill and sister, Gladys Smartt.
Mr. Sherrill is survived by sons, Joe Sherrill and Kenny Melton; daughters,
Dean Melton and Denise Watson; several grandchildren and great
grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from
4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral
services will be conducted on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 2:00pm from the
chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Beans Creek Church of
Christ Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com