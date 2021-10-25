Mr. Bobby Fay Reed, age 90, of Tullahoma, TN, passed
from this life on Friday, October 22, 2021, in Tullahoma, TN. Mr. Reed was
born in Shelbyville, TN, to his late parents Enos Reed and Avis Coats Reed.
He worked in manufacturing all his life up to his retirement. Mr. Reed was
an avid antique collector and also a Hot Wheels collector. He always had a
story to tell and adored being around his kids and grandkids. Mr. Reed also
loved gardening and loved watching and feeing birds. He was also a
patriotic person and loved the American Bald Eagle. Mr. Reed was a member
of New Hope Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in
death by his wife of 65 years, Joann Reed; sons, Mitchell (Patricia
Barrentine) and Rodney Reed; brothers, Herbert, James, and Donnie Reed;
sisters, Nellie Smith and Betty Peek. Mr. Reed is survived by a daughter,
Angelia Reed; brothers, William (Penny) Reed, Howard (Peggy) Reed, and Ross
(Linda) Reed; grandchildren, Eric (Deanna) Reed, Teresa (Stephanie) Reed,
and Joshua (Holly) Reed; great grandchildren, Ryan Reed, Hailey Reed, Jason
R. Reed, Ethan Reed, Jason D. Reed, and Rayleigh Reed; two great great
grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, October
26, 2021, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester,
TN. Burial will take place at Olive Cemetery in Elkhart, IN, on Friday,
October 29, 2021, at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to
the family for expenses. Central Funeral Home is serving the family,
931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com
Bobby Fay Reed
