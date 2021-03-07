Mrs. Bobbie Jo Morris Lowery, age 65, of
Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Friday, March 5, 2021, in
Nashville, TN.
Mrs. Lowery was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Bobby Morris
and Clara Jo Finchum Bray. She was a homemaker all her life and loved and
cared very much for her grandchildren. Mrs. Lowery was a very selfless
person and always put other people before herself. She was a great cook and
a great friend who will be missed dearly. In addition to her parents, she
was preceded in death by a sister, Tina Marie Thomassen.
Mrs. Lowery is survived by her husband of 36 years, Johnny Lowery; son, Eli
(Ashley) Kidder; daughter, Lacey (Jason) Evans; sister, Pamela K.
Blumenthal; grandchildren, Emma Kidder, Kylie Phillips, Luke Evans, Libby
Evans, Baylen Sisk, and Brylee Sisk.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 10:00am until
12 noon at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be
conducted immediately following the visitation at 12 noon with Bro. John
Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Bethany Cemetery near Normandy,
TN.
