Bobbie (Essie Pearl) Thomas, 84, of Manchester Tennessee, passed on January
14, 2022 after an extended illness. Graveside Services are scheduled at 3
PM, Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Hurricane Grove Cemetery.
She was born to Norvell Grant and Julie Richardson Burks on December 21,
1937 in Summitville, TN. She married John Dayton Thomas in 1956 and
together they were blessed with 5 daughters (one lost in infancy) and
raised one of their grandchildren as a daughter. Viva Mansfield (Tim),
Karen Mansfield (Johnny), Harriet Ann Thomas, Janet Lea McGee (Butch),
Mendy Thomas Swain (Al), Yvonne Harris Waggoner (Paul). She also had 9
grandchildren Amanda Wright (Jimmy), Sarah Mansfield, Erica Cosminsky
Edwards (David), Dustin Mansfield, John Cosminsky, Bryan McGee, Caden
Harris, Delaney Harris and Reagan Harris and 5 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Rickey & Bubba Brandon and the many
caregivers who helped provide care to John and Bobbie during their illness.
Bobbie loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. And as one of
Jehovah’s Witnesses she also enjoyed sharing her hope of Bible truths with
others. She had many jobs through the years but particularly loved helping
her husband run the Tullahoma Fruit Market which was on the corner of E
Lincoln and N Anderson streets.
