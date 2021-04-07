Billy Wayne Uselton of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, April 5, 2021
at his residence at the age of 52.
A native of Shelbyville, he was the son of the late William “Bill” and
Virginia Ann Angus Uselton. He was an avid TN Titans and San Francisco
49er’s football fan and enjoyed listening to country and rock music. He
also loved his family and enjoyed playing with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Uselton of Tullahoma; sons, Justin Melton
(Kelly) and Cory Melton (Paige), both of Shelbyville and Billy Wayne
Uselton Jr. (Christy) of Tullahoma; daughters, Ashley Baffo (Shawn) and
Anna Jackson (Drew), both of Shelbyville; brothers, Jason Uselton of Bell
Buckle and Lloyd Uselton of Nashville; sister, Barbara Uselton and
grandchildren, Lucas, Mason, Alexander, Gabriel, Isiah, Briana, Aubrey,
Victor, Libbie, Calie, Braylee, Lilana, Mia-Karen, Braden, Trenton, Ayden,
Laylee, Landen, Kayden and Gracelynn.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.