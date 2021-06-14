Mr. Billy Lon Frame, Sr., age 86, of Manchester,
TN, passed from this life on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Manchester, TN.
Mr. Frame was born in Rutherford Co., TN, to his late parents Lonnie B.
Frame and Clayti Anderson Frame. Mr. Frame worked for many years in
Elkhart, IN, making mobile homes then moved to Tennessee with the Paramont
Company as a laborer. He loved anything to do with animals, especially
horses, and loved his ducks, geese, and his cat “Crooked Head”. Mr. Frame
was a good provider, a hard worker, and lived life to the fullest. In
addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughters, Janice Fay
Frame, Deborah Kay Frame, and Rosonua Murchison; brothers, Robbie Frame and
Dale Frame.
Mr. Frame is survived by his wife of 3 years, Robbie Marie Frame; son,
Billy Frame, Jr.; daughters, Lonnette (Lonnie) Dodge, Rebecca Ward, and
Brenda Horton; brother, Jewell Daniel Frame, I; sisters, Dean Jones and
Donna Smallwood; step-daughter, Sherry Littlefield; step-granddaughter,
Joel Littlefield; grandchildren, Vanessa, Chandia, Christy, Lonnie Jr.,
Randall Jr., Amanda Mae Winton, Tony Murchison, Billy Wayne Murchison,
Jordan Frame, Tabitha Horton, Samantha Horton, Brittany Horton, Sabrina
Horton; several great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 4:00pm until
8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral service will be
conducted on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 2:00pm from the chapel of Central
Funeral Home with Danny Anderson and Buck Frasier officiating. Burial will
follow in Farrar Hill Cemetery in Manchester, TN.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774