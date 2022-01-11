Billy Joe Bell of Tullahoma, TN passed this life on Monday, January 10,
2022 at NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 73. Funeral Services are scheduled
for Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends from
5 – 8 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Tullahoma, Billy was born on February 27, 1948. He was the son
of the late Howard Joe and Ruth Wilder Bell. Billy Joe was a Christian who
loved Jesus and lived a life to be as godly as one could be. He lived a
simple life and was a man of few words but the kindest of heart. Billy Joe
was a man of many trades from plumbing, cutting wood to working on
engines. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He retired from
the Tullahoma Utilities Authority.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Claudette
Bell and brother, Leon Bell.
Billy Joe is survived by sons, Michael Bell (Heather) and Jamie Bell
(Amanda), both of Tullahoma; brother, Kenneth Wayne Bell (Janice) sister,
JoAnn Brown (Joe) and four grandchildren, Tamara, Courtney, Madelyn and
Thomas Bell.
