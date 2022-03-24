Billy E. Trussell of Winchester passed this life on Wednesday, March 23,
2022 at Elk River Nursing and Rehab in Winchester at the age of 64. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Winchester Memorial
Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 2 PM.
Mr. Trussell, a native of Franklin County, was the son of the late Glen
Edward and Evyline Sims Trussell. He enjoyed being with his family,
fishing, having cookouts and watching old western shows on TV.
Mr. Trussell is survived by brothers, Charles Trussell of Estill Springs
and Glen Franklin Trussell of Monteagle; sisters, Louise Poff of Winchester
and Margie Taylor of Tullahoma and nephews, Marty and Charlie Trussell and
Roy Poff.
