Billy Dorris Thompson, age 82, passed from this life into eternity on January 17, 2021. He was the center of our home, living out his Christian faith by a strong example to each family member. He did not like conflict, but he would peacefully meet it when necessary. He was a selfless person, putting other’s needs above his own. You could say that people were his passion. He loved to serve on mission trips to Michigan, Waveland, Tellico Plains, and, even around Tullahoma, designing and building wheelchair ramps for residents in need. As he moved through life, he reflected Christ. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Tullahoma where he served faithfully in many different areas. He retired after 36 years as an engineer at Arnold Engineering Development Center. He is preceded in death by his mother, Katie Mae Dorris Thompson and his father, Robert Payne Thompson. He is survived by his wife, Anna Lell Clark Thompson, his daughter Katrina Thompson Pachel (Vince) and sons, Harley Payne Thompson (Sara), Wesley Clark Thompson (Chelle), and Travis Lloyd Thompson (Christy). Also, he is survived by his twelve grandchildren, Anna Marie Pachel, Nathan Pachel, Harley Clark Thompson, Daniel Thompson, Katie Thompson, David Thompson, Andrew Thompson, Cate Thompson, Reed Thompson, Kimberly Thompson, Hayden Thompson, and Alexa Thompson. He is also survived by his brother and best friend, Joe Burton Thompson (Marian) and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be given to First Baptist Church Tullahoma Missions. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 22nd, 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 23rd, 2021 at 1:00pm at First Baptist Church Tullahoma with Pastors Kevin Ivy and Andy Stallings officiating. Burial will follow at Lynchburg City Cemetery. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.