Funeral services for Ms. Billie Judy Casey, age 87 of Manchester, will be
conducted at 2:30 PM on Sunday, April 11, 2020, at Manchester Funeral Home
with Pastor Benton Cox officiating. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove
cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 1 PM until time of
service at the funeral home. Ms. Casey passed away on Thursday, April 8 at
NHC in Tullahoma after an extended illness.
Billie J. “Judy” Bell Casey was born on August 20, 1933, to the late
Beatrice Smoot and William Houston Bell, Sr. She was the wife of W. Arland
Casey for 68 years. Ms. Casey was a member of the Shady Grove Baptist
Church, Lewisburg 1st Baptist Church, Judson Baptist Church, and Manchester
1st Baptist Church. Ms. Casey loved her family with all her heart. She had
a great concern for children and families with special needs. One of her
dearest friends she ever had was her mother-in-law, Mary Neil Casey. Ms.
Casey had a deep kinship with all her friends and neighbors in Shady Grove
and Morrison. She felt especially blessed with her husband of 68 years, who
was her best friend. She worked for Marshall Co. school system, Lewisburg
Library, State of TN Board of Education, the TN Baptist Children’s Home in
Franklin, TN, and for the Business & Sportsman Association in Manchester.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Ms. Casey is preceded in death
by her brothers, Houston Bell, Jr., Frank Bell, and Kenneth Bell. She is
survived by her children, Steve Casey and his wife, Anna Claire, Linda
Elliott and her husband, Mike, and Patricia Casey; 8 grandchildren, Tara
Boyd (Jason), Adam Casey (Melissa), Laura Thorn (Elliot), Charles Foresman
(Lisa), Jennifer Foresman, Andrew Pope (Katy), Ben Pope, Emily Wrisner; 9
great grandchildren; two brothers, Gary Bell (Judy) and Charles “Chuck”
Bell (Jeanette); many wonderful nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
