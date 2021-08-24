Funeral services for Ms. Billie Jean Wood, age 92 of Manchester, will be
conducted at 2 PM on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Manchester Funeral Home
with pastor John Daniel officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Mill
Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday from 12 Noon
until time of service. Ms. Wood passed away on Sunday, August 22, after an
extended illness.
Ms. Billie Jean Wood was born on August 6, 1929, in Hillsboro, TN to the
late William Forrest and Delia Warren Parker. She was a member of the
Forest Mill Baptist Church. Ms. Wood had a special love for children and
was considered a “true giver” to family, friends, and neighbors. She also
loved gardening.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Wood is preceded in death by her husband of
over 50 years, Leighton Kenneth Wood; brothers, William Forest Parker, Jr.,
Bryan Lee Parker, and J.W. Parker; sisters, Cleo Shipley, Florence Rust,
and Virginia Gertrude Parker. She is survived by her sons, Leighton W. Wood
and his wife, Penny, Ronald K. Wood and his wife, Barbara, and Bobby D.
Wood, and his wife, Anita; 14 grandchildren, Heather Black, Hilaire Fisher,
Tiffany Sin, Joey Wood, Josh Wood, Teagan Forster, Luke Wood, Cassidy Wood,
Cammi Wood, Andy Wood, Janet Galyen, Ashton Wood, Dwight Wood, Sarah Wood;
19 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wood family.