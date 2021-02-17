Mrs. Billie Faye Terrill, age 75 of Monteagle, Tennessee, passed away
Monday, February 15, 2021.
Born September 22, 1945 to the late Bill and Charline Thomas, “Billie Faye”
enjoyed meeting new people and being around people. In her spare time, she
enjoyed reading and will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother and
grandmother.
Survivors include her husband of over fifty years, Billy Terrill; two sons,
Travis (Tammy) Terrill and Tyson Terrill; four grandchildren, Derek
Andrews, Trenton Terrill, Jordan Terrill and Joseph Hamby and two great
grandchildren, Asia Lawson and Isabelle Lawson.
Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at
www.cumberlandfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements made by Cumberland Funeral Home, 207 Mabee Avenue, Monteagle,
Tennessee