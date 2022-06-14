Bill William Wooten, age 73, of Tullahoma, TN passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN. He was born in Huntland, Tennessee on September 27, 1948 to the late Reuben and Beulah Wooten. Bill enjoyed motorcycles riding with his wife and friends, spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed playing guitar. Bill is preceded in death by his sister, Betty J. Jackson; brothers, Harvey, J.D and James Harley Wooten and two grandchildren, Quinton Young, Rey Marley Howse, Junior King, Irene Osborn, Helen Johnson and Francis Chaney.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife, Oliva R. Wooten; children, Ricky (Wendy) Wooten, Melisa (Stephen) Young, Angelia (Kherman) House; siblings, Nancy L. Wilkerson, Jessie (Bedford) Crawford, Mary A. Carr, Samuel Wooten and Donnie (Mildred) Wooten; extended family, Fred Junior Valita McHenry, Nora (Henry) Arnold, Janice King, Larry Osborn, Janice (Jerry) Chaney, Sandra McHenry, Mildred Ann Riley, Barbara Knox, Jim Johnson, and George Chaney; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; devoted nieces, Patricia Baugh, Teresa Wilkerson, Rita Tate and Doris Esmond; devoted nephews, Eugene and Jimmy Wilkerson, Randall Pleasant, Mitchell and Don Wooten and devoted friend, Lila Baugh. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.