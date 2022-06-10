Bill W. Byrom , age 87, of Tullahoma passed away on June 9, 2022 at Lynchburg Nursing Center, where he had been a beloved resident for 8 years. Bill was born January 31, 1935 in Fulks Hollow and was raised in Lynchburg, TN. After completing military service in the US Air Force, he was employed for more than 40 years at AEDC. He was a long-standing member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma, TN. He was passionate about community service, mental health and supported the Tullahoma Day Care Center. He loved cars and the Tennessee Volunteers. Bill was a friend to anyone he met and was a loving father and devoted husband. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Albert and Fannie Mae (Cobb) Byrom; brothers, Everett and Hubert; and sisters, Robbie and Audra. He is survived by his wife, Ann Rowland Byrom; two sons, Steven (Simone) and Greg (Abbie); and two grandchildren, Luke and Ella Byrom; and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Tullahoma Day Care Center or Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 15 th , 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma from 12:00pm-2:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Alex Hoffner officiating. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.