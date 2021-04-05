Beverly Sue Steele passed this life on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at NHC at the
age of 67. Services will be Wednesday April 7, 2021 at 2pm at Daves
Culbertson Funeral home with burial to follow at Turkey Creek Methodist
Church Cemetery. The family will have visitors from 12-2 pm.
A native of Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Hubert Cobb and
Jessie Ruth Eggleston. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in
death by her brother Ronald Eggleston. She was a socialite with her friends
at the nursing home and loved winning a game of bingo. She loved joking
around especially with Josh (activities director at NHC). She also loved
being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved God, Bible
studies and Church services as well.
She is survived by; daughters, Stephanie Emery of Scottsboro, AL and Angela
Garibotte of Estill Springs; brothers, Larry Eggleston (Gail) of Tullahoma
and Vincent Eggleston (Jane) of Estill Springs; sisters, Barbara Eggleston
of Manchester and Delores Woodard of Estill Springs; Grandchildren, Jalen
Swain (Haylee) of Estill Springs, Andrew Swain of Tullahoma, Reanna Swain
of Scottsboro, AL, Ian Garibotte of Estill Springs, Ivy Garibotte of Estill
Springs, Britta Williams of Tullahoma; and Great Grandchildren, Kinsley
Grace, Amelia Rose, Kylan Jace, Kayden Brice, Kinsley Annalise and two on
the way. The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the
staff at NHC.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.