Beverly Ann Vanover of Manchester passed this life on Friday, January 7,
2022 at her residence at the age of 60. No services are scheduled.
Mrs. Vanover, a native of Rochester, Ohio, was the daughter of the late
William and Ethel Babel Bratt. She and her husband, Tim owned a
construction firm for many years and she enjoyed working with him. She
also enjoyed playing video games.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Charles
Bratt and sister, Mary Gorman.
She is survived by husband, Tim Vanover of Manchester; son, Christopher
Allen Vanover; daughter, Laura Vanover; brothers, William, Kenny, Michael
and Carmen Bratt; sisters, Linda Bratt and Patricia Barber and
grandchildren, Seth Vinson and Matthew Vanover.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.