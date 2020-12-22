Beverly Ann Baker of Manchester passed this life on Saturday, December 19,
2020 at her residence at the age of 60. No services are scheduled.
A native of Coffee County, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Gooch
and Sara Reynolds Carter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in
death by son, Jason Baker and brother Scott Carter.
She is survived by significant other, Timothy Brandon; daughters, Kelly
Baker, Betty Baker, Sarah Conner (Joshua) and Amanda James (Timmy);
brother, Kent Carter (Lekutta); sister, Penny Harrell; cousin, Pamela
Dorsett (Tommy) and grandchildren, Leah, McKayla, Maci, Chloe, Jaden,
Kayden, Jackie, Amber, Damion, Jazmyn, Courtney, McKenzie, Danielle,
Daniel, Kyndra, Bethany and Madison.
arrangements.