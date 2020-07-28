Beverly A. Dollard of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, July 26, 2020
at her residence at the age of 87years. Memorial Services are scheduled for
Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The
family will receive friends and relatives from 1 – 2 PM.
Beverly, a native of Minnesota, was the daughter of the late Chester and
Evelyn Thompson Plageman. She enjoyed fishing, camping and gardening. She
loved sitting on her porch and watching the squirrels and birds in her
yard. When she was younger, she enjoyed sewing and doing cross stitch but
lately she has enjoyed coloring.
In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell
Everett Dollard; son, Bruce Neevel; brother, Thomas Plageman and sister,
Virginia Clark.
She is survived by son, Dean Neevel; daughters, Sandra Estes, Debbie Mace
(Mark), Robin Ford (Brent), JoJo Davis (Terry( and Kelly Davis; brothers,
Donald Plageman (Barbara) and Robert Plageman; thirteen grandchildren,
sixteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to
the Tullahoma Animal Shelter.
Due to COVID-19 the family has requested that anyone attending please
maintain social distancing and wear masks if possible.