Bettye Joyce Swann Warmbrod, age 86, of Belvidere, TN, was welcomed into
heaven on Sunday, June 7, 2020, surrounded by her daughters,
granddaughters, sister, and niece. Mrs. Warmbrod was born in Alto,
Tennessee, on April 22, 1934, to the late Virgil and Faye (Sublett) Swann.
She spent her dearly beloved childhood years in Decherd with her parents,
her big brother Bill, her inseparable sister Barbara, and her baby brother
Jim. She graduated from Franklin County High School in 1951 where she
played basketball. She married Mr. John David Warmbrod on June 11, 1955.
She graduated from Saint Thomas School of Nursing as a registered nurse in
1954. Mrs. Warmbrod’s nursing career began at Huntsville Hospital in labor
and delivery alongside Dr. Cameron. When John and Bettye returned to
Franklin County TN, they purchased what had in years past been part of the
Warmbrod family farm. Bettye worked with Dr. Fite at Smith Memorial
Hospital in Winchester. After many highly favorable and memorable years at
the hospital in Winchester, Bettye then was the nurse for the construction
of Tims Ford Dam. Following the completion of the dam, Bettye became the
school nurse for Franklin County High School. Perhaps the largest impact
of her professional career came as she next began teaching health
occupations for many years at FCHS. In all the years following her
retirement, Mrs. Warmbrod dearly loved running into her previous nursing
students who always seemed to remember her so fondly from the time they
spent together at FCHS.
For all who knew Mrs. Warmbrod, they knew Bettye to truly have a servant’s
heart. If there was any need to be met or any work to be done, she was the
first to step up and serve without question nor consideration for any
recognition. In fact, it was her preference not to be in the spotlight
despite all that she served and shared. The only thing Mrs. Warmbrod loved
as much as serving others was spending time with her family. She cooked
for well over half a century of family Sunday dinners and holiday
gatherings. Mrs. Warmbrod loved to travel on family trips, school trips,
mission trips, senior mystery trips, camping trips, and just about any trip
where friends, family, and most especially her sister Barbara wanted to
go. Known by so many as “Meme,” she was always enthusiastically happy to
get to be a part of any event with her family and never missed the chance
to get to cheer on her daughters and granddaughters at every event
imaginable, even volunteering many times over the years as camp nurse for
all her girls summer camps. Whether with her beloved family or dear
friends, she truly had a great time wherever she went. She loved to dance,
from dancing the jitterbug and square dancing with John to her years of
line dancing and then learning to clog in her senior years. She thoroughly
enjoyed performing and visiting for many years at most all of the nursing
homes in Franklin County. She was an avid University of Tennessee Lady
Vols basketball fan, always decked out in her orange for every game,
especially during the years of Pat Summit as coach. Her other interests
included sewing, gardening, canning, and bird watching. Bettye was a
17-year breast cancer survivor and was a supporter of the Multi-County
Cancer Support Network. She was a volunteer for Good Samaritan. Mrs.
Warmbrod was a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church (FUMC)
of Winchester where she was also a member of the Friendship Sunday School
Class and volunteered for many children’s programs including Vacation Bible
School. She will always be remembered by her family and church friends for
so dearly loving to sing her favorite church hymns all the days of her
life.
She was preceded in death by her husband John David Warmbrod, her parents
Virgil and Faye (Sublett) Swann, brothers Bill and Jim Swann, and nephew
Troy Warmbrod. She is survived by daughters, Barbara “Babs” Feaster and
her husband Joe and Sharon “Sheri” Gamble and her husband Jeff;
granddaughters, Rachel Crossland and her husband Travis and Amber Heath and
her husband Max; great-grandchildren, Chloe Crossland, Maxwell Heath, and
Elizabeth “Libby” Heath (all of the above of Belvidere); sister, Barbara
Weaver (of Decherd); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joan Swann (of
Winchester), Stephanie Swann (of Decherd), Julia Warmbrod (of Belvidere),
and Joe and Anita Warmbrod (of Greeley, CO); nieces and nephews, Wendi
Weaver (of Decherd), Cindy Chambless and her husband Don (of Jacksonville,
FL), Joanna Miller and her husband Clifton (of Belvidere), Terry Weaver and
his wife Leslie (of Gunter, TX), Stephen Swann and his wife Mary (of
Decherd), Jedd Swann and his wife Meredith (of Decherd), and Eric Warmbrod
and his wife Lori (of Windsor, CO), 7 great nephews; 4 great nieces; 4
great-great nephews; and so many very special friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, at the
family cemetery next to her husband John on their 65th anniversary.
Everyone is welcome; however, due to Covid-19 and CDC guidelines, the
family asks that you please try your best to remember to maintain the
recommended social distance and refrain from any hugs or other close
physical contact at this time. Donations may be made in her memory to
First United Methodist Church of Winchester.
