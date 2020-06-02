Mrs. Betty Theresa Bramblett, age 89 of Manchester, passed away on Monday,
June 1, 2020, at her home after an extended illness. A graveside service
will be held on Thursday, June 4 at 11 AM in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
with Deacon Joe Roy officiating.
Mrs. Betty was born on January 30, 1931, to the late Edward Joseph and Lena
Boquet Chauvin in Bourg, Louisiana. Mrs. Betty served her country in the
United States Air Force as a nurse. After her honorable discharge from the
military, she continued her nursing career for many years. Later in life,
she was a teacher in the nursing program for the state of TN at the
vocational school in McMinnville. Mrs. Betty loved reading, crossword
puzzles, coloring, and spending time with her family, especially her
grandchildren and her great-grandson.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Betty is preceded in death by her husband,
John Paul Bramblett, who passed in 1993, and by her brothers, Edward and
Anthony Chauvin, and her sister, Nettie Chauvin Button. She is survived by
her four sons, John Paul Bramblett, Jr. and his wife, Peggy, Eric
Bramblett, Edward Bramblett and his wife, Kim, and Adrian Bramblett, and
his wife, Michelle; daughter, Michelle Miller; grandchildren, Teresa
Vaughn, Lauren Miller, Alyvia Bramblett, Shelby Bramblett, Ethan Bramblett,
Nikolas Bramblett, Emma Bramblett, and John Bramblett; great-grandson, Colt
Vaughn. Her surviving family members include Billie Jean Chauvin, Leroy
Button, Carolyn Powers, Birdie Bramblett Elam, and James Lacey Bramblett
and treasured nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Hospice Compasus for the care given to their
mother during her illness.
