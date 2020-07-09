Betty Marie Holden Whitney passed this life on Monday, July 6, 2020 at
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee at the age of
81. Mrs. Whitney was born in Decatur, Alabama to the late Percy and Betty
Patrick Holden. She was a graduate of the University of North Alabama where
she earned a Master of Science in History. She loved music and played the
clarinet in the Coffee High School band. She was a school teacher and
taught in Alabama, Georgia, and New Hampshire and Alaska throughout her
career. She loved participating in many outdoor sports especially,
swimming, tennis, and water skiing. She also enjoyed snowmobiling and
dogsledding while living in Alaska. She also loved football and was a
die-hard New York Patriots and Alabama football fan. As a nature lover and
expert photographer, Marie took many photos of her family, friends and the
places she traveled throughout her life.
She was a devoted member of the Church of Christ throughout her life
attending Nashua Church of Christ in Nashua, NH for more than 25 years and
for more than a decade, Cedar Lane Church of Christ in Tullahoma, TN.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Whitney is preceded in death by her
husband, Kenneth Whitney; her son, Scott Whitney; and her brother, Edsel
Holden, Sr.
She is survived by her twin sister, Robbie Cherie Holden Gregory of
Manchester, TN; her sister-in-law, Inez Austin Holden of Florence, AL and
many beloved nieces and nephews including: Catherine Gregory Chambers
(Ray) of Alfred, NY; Edsel Holden, MD (Trudy) of Florence, AL; Anthony
Holden, MD (Barbara) of Memphis, TN; Laura Holden Irvine of Florence, AL;
Caryn Pace (Kenneth) of Pelham, TN; and Gary Eastman and grandchildren of
New Hampshire.. She is also adored by 23 grand- and great-grand nieces and
nephews.
A memorial service for Mrs. Whitney will be held on Sunday, July 12 at
Cedar Lane Church of Christ in Tullahoma, TN. Visitation will be at 2:00
pm, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 pm.
For those who wish, and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations
in Marie’s memory be made to Cedar Lane Church of Christ, 1200 Cedar Lane,
Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.