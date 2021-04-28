Betty M. Chatman, age 74, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at her home in
Tullahoma. She was born March 11, 1947 in Presque Isle, Maine to the late
Malcolm and Edna (Parks) Currier. Betty was a very strong, independent
lady that loved painting. She enjoyed her job at Goodwill in Tullahoma
where she worked as a sorter. Betty is remembered by her family as someone
that would give the shirt off her back to help someone else. She will be
greatly missed.
Besides her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her daughter, Janet
Chatman and husband, Pete Chatman Sr.
She is survived by her son, Peter Chatman Jr.; brother, Malcomb Currier
(Darlene Gowan); brother, John Michael Currier; grandson, Ryan Chatman
(Lara) and grandson, Lucas Chatman.
Friends and family are encouraged to lend a helping hand to someone in need
in memory of Betty. Services are private.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.