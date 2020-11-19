Betty Lynn McGowan of Manchester passed this life on Wednesday, November
18, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 63.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12 noon
at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mt. Garner
Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 AM.
A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late Bobby Wayne Hale
and Shirley Ann Noblitt Hale of Estill Springs. She was a member of Main
Street Church of Christ in Manchester and enjoyed crafting, gardening and
reading. She loved going to the beach and hunting for shells and visiting
lighthouses. Her favorite times were spent with her grandchildren. She
loved the Holiday’s and always enjoyed decorating for Christmas.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. McGowan is survived by husband, Stephen
McGowan of Manchester; daughters, Lorie LeeAnn Grimes of Manchester and
Andrea Lynn Jernigan (Jeremy) of Murfreesboro; brothers, Allen Hale of
Garden City, SC and Chris Hale (Dana) of Estill Springs; sisters, Pam
Lawson (Mike) of Manchester and Karen Church (Rick) of Estill Springs and
grandchildren, Hannah Grace and Lindsey Brooke Grimes and Kylie Lynn, Katie
Elizabeth and Isabel Marie Jernigan.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation, the family has requested that
everyone planning to attend please wear a mask.
