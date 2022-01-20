Memorial services for Mrs. Betty Jo Wimley, age 69 of Manchester, will be conducted on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 2 PM, with Bro. Virgil Alford officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 12 Noon until time of service at the funeral home on Thursday. Mrs. Betty passed away on Saturday, January 15, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital after an extended illness.
Mrs. Betty was born on February 5, 1952, to the late J.C. and Zella West Crocker in Woodbury, TN. She was a homemaker and attended the Christian Lighthouse Church in Tullahoma before her health declined.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Betty is preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ann Anderson. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Harold Wimley, and her son, Tim Wimley and his wife, Valerie; grandchildren, Jeramiah Lee Wimley, Christopher Dale Wimley, Tyler Ramsey, and Marley Wimley; several extended family members and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wimley family.