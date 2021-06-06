Mrs. Betty Jean Yates, age 86, of Manchester, TN,
passed from this life on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Manchester, TN.
Mrs. Yates was born in Summitville, TN, to her late parents Robert Glenn
Winn and Minnie Ellenbury Winn. She was a homemaker for much of her life.
Mrs. Yates was a member of Asbury Methodist Church. In addition to her
parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jessie Wayne
Yates; daughter, Kristi Wynette Yates; brothers, Leon Winn, Robert Winn,
Cecil Winn; sisters, Joy Bailey, Evelyn Haynes, Myra Pica, and Glenda
Mullins.
Mrs. Yates is survived by daughters, Yvette Yates Lowe and Nicky, Lucrieta
Antoinette Yates and Orles Baugh; sisters, Pat Hill, Sherry Bright, and Sue
Keilman; grandchildren, Jeremy D. Hershman, Joshua Ryan Yates, Lindsey
Celeste Grider-Jarvis, and Lauren Kelly Grider; great grandchildren, Callum
John Jarvis, Jayden and Lexy Yates, Jaileb Yates, Jace Yates, and Keira
Yates.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 5:00pm until
8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be
conducted on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 1:00pm from the chapel of Central
Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Eschenfelder officiating. Burial will follow in
Asbury Methodist Cemetery.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com