Betty Jean Jayne of Winchester, TN passed this life on Thursday, July 1,
2021 at her residence at the age of 89. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Monday, July 5, 2021 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family
will receive friends from 10 AM – 11 AM. Burial will be at Lakeview
Cemetery in Susquehanna, PA
Mrs. Jayne, a native of Susquehanna, PA, was the daughter of the late
Reginald Lewis Sr. and Rachel Tingley Lewis. She loved gardening, reading,
crocheting and completing puzzles. She also enjoyed being with her
children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bowen
Jayne Sr; sons, Bruce and Bowen Jayne Jr; daughter, Bernice Schabloski;
infant daughter, Gail Marie Jayne; brothers, Reginald E. Lewis Jr, Ronald
Lewis and Roger Lewis and sisters, Marilyn Wellman and Evelyn Conklin.
Mrs. Jayne is survived by son, Brian (Daryl) Jayne; daughter, Becky (Ricky)
Lewis; sisters-in-law, Doris Lewis and Nancy Bennett; brother-in-law,
Robert (Joan) Jayne and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and
great great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.