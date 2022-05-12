On May 11, 2022, Betty Diane Elliott passed away
after an extended hospital stay at the age of 72. Diane was born on May
13, 1949 in Columbia, TN. Diane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother,
and teacher of toddlers. Diane grew up primarily in Gallatin, TN,
graduating from Gallatin Senior High and later attending Middle Tennessee
State University. For most of her adult life, she lived in Knoxville and
Chattanooga before moving to Manchester to be near relatives. Diane was a
full-time homemaker and also worked as an office administrator, substitute
teacher, and later a church secretary for many years in Chattanooga. She
was a member of the Arlington Church of Christ, Hixson Church of Christ,
and later Forest Mill Church of Christ in Manchester, where she was
involved in the benevolence ministry serving others. She taught toddlers at
church for more than 40 years and was known affectionately by so many as
“Miss Diane”. This was her true passion in life. Diane also was an avid
thrift store shopper who loved finding treasures for others at bargain
prices. She was known for her infectious smile, quick wit, and
compassionate spirit. Diane is survived by her husband of 52 years,
Walter, son Steve (and Jennifer) of Brentwood, TN, ”adopted“ daughter, Gina
Wilson of Soddy Daisy, TN, and sister, Laurie (and Ted) Stewart of Lebanon,
TN. She had four grandchildren: Jacob, Jack, Cooper, and Abigail. She was
preceded in death by her son, Ben, as well as her parents, Billy and
Francis Erwin, and siblings, Linda Moffitt and Mike Erwin. She had numerous
nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation with the family will be on Monday,
May 16, 2022, from 10:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in
Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following
visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will
follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN. Central Funeral Home
is honored to serve the Elliott family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com
Betty Diane Elliott
