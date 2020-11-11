Mrs. Betty Dean Winton Watson, age 84, of Manchester, TN, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in Winchester, TN.
Mrs. Watson was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Howard Winton
and Vergie Tucker Winton. She worked for the State of Tennessee at the
Tennessee Prep School up until her retirement. Mrs. Watson was a member of
the First Church of the Nazarene here in Manchester. She loved watching
birds (cardinals in particular), loved flowers, cross-stitching,
travelling, and loved the beach. Mrs. Watson was a caregiver and was always
happy being around her family. With her, family always came first. In
addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence
Watson; son, Danny Watson; brother, Haskell Winton; and grandson, Jeremy
Warren.
Mrs. Watson is survived by daughter, Melody (Bobby) Warren; brother, Truman
(Tina) Winton; sisters, Susie (David) Harmon, Joy Fay Trawick;
grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Wright, and Joseph Warren; great
grandchildren, Bethany, Haley, Cody, Keilee, Bailey, Ambree, Lawton, and
Jeredan; great great grandchildren, Benton, Briar, and Tripp.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 5:00pm
until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11:00am in the chapel of
Central Funeral Home with David Kidder officiating. Burial will follow at
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.