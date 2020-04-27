Mrs. Bessie Marie Wiseman Teal Bowling, 78, passed
away Friday April 24, 2020 at her home. She was born in North Liberty,
Indiana on October 5, 1941 to Vernon VanRenselaer Davis and Viola Pearl
Strieby Davis who preceded her in death along with her husbands, Woodrow W.
Teal and Emmett Haberlin Bowling; sisters, Rowena Frances Warble, Shelby
Jean Bloss and Evelyn Mae Geaugh; brothers, Norman Eugene Davis, Leroy V.
Davis and Robert R. Davis; daughter, Bess Marie Connell; granddaughter,
Jackalyn Nicole Fults; great grandchildren, Terrell Williams and Bradley J.
Williams.
She was a member of the Mount Ararat Baptist Church at Hoodoo. She loved
music, singing karaoke at the VFW Post 4188 and dancing, guitars, making
karaoke cds, records, cassettes, dvds and cd music. She enjoyed the bands
that came to the Senior Center and Monday night music. Most of all she
loved her big family and her late husbands.
She is survived by her sons, Anthony (Deneene), Steven (Torie) and David
(Robin) Wiseman; daughters, Bridgett Sue Shaw, Cheryl (Joel) Layne, Deborah
J. (D.J.) Siebers, Crystal (Lee) Evitt, Chasity (Gustavo) Atala and
Sunshine (Jeff) Teal; step-daughters, Tammy R. (Jerry Lee) Utter and
Lenetta Ann Bowling; step-son , Robert A. Bowling; sisters, Ruby P.
Jeffries, Linda L. Holland; brothers, Nelson (Janice) Davis and Vernon V.
Davis Jr.; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great
grandchildren, nieces and nephews; best friend, Joyce Davis.
Funeral services with the family will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday in the
Central Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Virgil Alford officiating with a
public interment in the Farrar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Central
Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.