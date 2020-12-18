Mr. Bertrum Walker Bryant, Jr., formerly of McMinnville, TN, passed away on
Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at McArthur Manor in Manchester after an
extended illness. Mr. Bryant was 83 years old.
Mr. Bryant was born on August 23, 1937, to the late Bertrum Walker Sr. and
Delma Cole Bryant in Rock Island. He was employed at Power Matic in the
tool & dye department. He was of the Church of Christ faith and a Mason.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Bryant is preceded in death by his wife,
Margaret Simmons Bryant and his son, Wade Bryant. He is survived by his
daughter, Vickie Leonard and her husband, John; grandchildren, Travis
Bryant and his wife, Kristi, Amanda Langston Woodlee and her husband,
Shawn, and Jesse Langston; great grandchildren, Lincoln and Jackson Bryant,
Mia Starkey, and Layla and Gage Woodlee; brothers, James Bryant and his
wife, Beverly, Truman Bryant, and Paul Bryant and his wife, Ruth Ann;
sisters, Betty Yates, and Ruby Roberts.
There are no services scheduled at this time, but a celebration of life
will be held at a later date to honor and remember Mr. Bryant.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bryant family.